Bryce Young doing a good Kyler Murray impression with highlight runs vs Cardinals
Bryce Young is not known as a running quarterback. He's certainly not a statue in the pocket and has run often over the last few weeks, but he's not running read options or QB draws. When he runs, it's usually a scramble because things go wrong.
He and Kyler Murray, who does fall into the "mobile quarterback" category, have been dueling it out in the first half on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers quarterback, who makes one-half of the first QB matchup with both players under 5'10" since the 1950s, is the one running wild, though.
Bryce Young runs wild with Kyler Murray on opposing sideline
Kyler Murray had an impressive third-down scramble against the Panthers, gaining 14 yards for a first down. But it has been Bryce Young whose legs are proving to be the X-factor so far. Young has just 16 yards through the air, but he's already at 62 yards and a touchdown.
In one highlight, Young harkened back to the days of Cam Newton by bowling over a defender for the first down. It would be difficult to check, but that has probably not happened before in Young's NFL career.
Young's second highlight reel play was a 34-yard scramble. He stayed just out of reach of the pass rush and all defenders, cruising down the field with ease. He made it look easy and as if he wasn't running at top speed.
Young topped it all off with another 23-yard touchdown scramble. He received a brilliant block from Chuba Hubbard to hold off the last line of defense, allowing Young to walk in totally untouched. In two drives, Young had 65 yards on the ground, a game-high for all players.
