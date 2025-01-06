Steph Curry stamps approval on Bryce Young's viral celebration
Bryce Young rolled out on a fourth-down play and tossed a pass toward the end zone. Tight end Tommy Tremble was breaking open, and Young delivered him the ball. Before the Carolina Panthers tight end caught the ball, Young turned his back to the play and put up the touchdown signal.
Of course, Tremble, who praised Young after the game, caught it and made good on the quarterback's decision to celebrate early. It was reminiscent of Steph Curry, who will often shoot a three and celebrate running back down the court before it even goes in. On social media, the Golden State Warriors PG approved of Young's mimicry.
Steph Curry loves Bryce Young's celebration
Steph Curry is an avid Carolina Panthers fan. His father works for the Charlotte Hornets, and he played much of his NBA career there. Curry was born there and went to school down the road in Davidson, so he has a lot of Carolina ties.
Curry even banged the Keep Pounding drum before Super Bowl 50 almost nine years ago, so he's been a fan through it all. He even shouted them out when they were losing frequently on ESPN and it drew a chuckle from Scott Van Pelt. On Sunday, he saw Young's celebration that evoked the NBA legend, and he approved by sharing it on his social media.
Ironically, Curry was a pre-draft comp for Young despite playing different sports. His creativity and playmaking harkened back to Curry, and his field general style drew comparisons to the NBA point guard position. The day before Young celebrated early, Lamar Jackson also celebrated before a TD was caught.
