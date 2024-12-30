Where should Bryce Young rank among NFL quarterbacks going into Week 18?
The NFL is a "what have you done for me lately" kind of sport, and what Bryce Young has done for the Carolina Panthers lately has been nothing short of impressive. Since Week 9, Young has been quietly very good. That includes a four-turnover game against the Dallas Cowboys, without which his performance would be even more sterling.
Every week, quarterbacks are ranked among their peers. Players like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow have dominated the top of these lists all year. Heading into his final outing of the year, where does Young rank?
Exploring Bryce Young's QB rank in Week 18
Lots of different NFL publications have their own internal QB rankings. Sportsnaut ranked Bryce Young as the 21st-best signal-caller in the league. That's up from 23rd last week, which reflects how well Young played in spite of the 48-14 loss.
Andrew Buller-Russ wrote, "There were still plenty of struggles for the former No. 1 pick in the Panthers’ 48-14 loss, but he also flashed his potential too. He’d complete just 15-of-28 passes, but Young generated a respectable 208 yards and two touchdowns while largely relying on Adam Thielen. Unfortunately, he also took five sacks in a mixed performance."
The analysis isn't terribly off-base. The protection failed to hold up for Young as he was pressured on 63% of his dropbacks. The five sacks weren't all on him. The ranking, however, is a little off-base. The previous stint cannot be ignored, but Young is playing like a fringe top 10 quarterback since returning from the bench.
Drake Maye, Aaron Rodgers, CJ Stroud, and Brock Purdy are among the QBs ranked higher than Young, but the Panthers star is outplaying them and others lately. Rodgers looks washed-up, and Maye is making the best of a horrible situation. Purdy has struggled with his All-Pro weapons on the sideline, and Stroud has had worse stats in comparison to Young for several weeks now. His rookie season and Weeks 1 and 2 this year can't be ignored, but it's hard to place Young outside the top 15 based on how he's playing.
