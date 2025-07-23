Panthers latest move opens up yet another glaring hole as training camp begins
The Carolina Panthers had a few glaring holes going into training camp this week. Several positions on both sides of the ball could've used some more depth, but a few are precariously thin. Safety, tight end, and cornerback are good examples of the biggest holes the Panthers had.
The word "had" in the past tense is key, because the Panthers just opened up another huge hole with one move on the first day of camp. Now, their most glaring need is a linebacker, something that wasn't the case throughout most of the offseason.
Panthers now desperately need a linebacker
Josey Jewell was brought in last offseason to replace Frankie Luvu, a star linebacker who preferred to go join the Washington Commanders and play under a defensive head coach. Not keeping him was obviously a big mistake, but it's been compounded by the sudden release of Josey Jewell.
Jewell was still in the concussion protocol after his last NFL game seven months ago. It's possible that he never plays football again, so this was a move that had to be made by the Panthers. It just now makes the linebacker situation even worse.
While Jewell wasn't all that good, he was better than nothing. In his wake, he leaves Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom, a tandem that no opposing offensive coordinators will worry about whatsoever. The front of the defense has improved, and the secondary might be fine, but the middle is a gaping hole.
What are their options? They're limited. There are a few veterans in free agency, and they could swing a trade. Unfortunately, it's so late into the offseason that things are much more difficult to do now. They've spent all their draft picks and a lot of their money, and the talent pool is pretty thin, which is an unfortunate combination of issues.
