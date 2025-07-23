Panthers Training Camp: ESPN insider says another secondary move could be made
Stating the obvious. When you allow the second-most total yards in a season in NFL history, and your team surrenders the most points in a season in league annals, there are obviously going to be wholesale changes involving your defensive unit. Such was the task for Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan this year, and he wasted little time this offseason.
There are newcomers on the defensive front (Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton, and Cam Jackson), linebacker (Christian Rozeboom), and edge rusher (Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen). Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has plenty of new toys to play with. Still, ESPN’s David Newton had this observation when it came to the team’s key position battles to watch during training camp. One of those areas was safety.
Panthers could add another veteran to their secondary
“Free agent signee Tre’von Moehrig owns one spot after a strong 2024 season for the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Newton. “The other will come down to fourth-round pick Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), 2024 undrafted free agent Demani Richardson or Nick Scott, known more for his special teams ability. Don't rule out another player being brought in here.”
There’s been plenty of speculation on whether the Panthers will still make a move for a veteran free agent. The popular names floating out there are Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons, as well as Marcus Williams. Carolina has a solid pair of starting quarterbacks in 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and unsung Mike Jackson. The Panthers’ pass defense finished 2024 ranked 23rd in the league. The lack of a consistent pass rush (32 sacks) didn’t help their cause, hence Evero’s unit surrendered a league-high 35 scores through the air.
It will be interesting to see if Morgan does indeed opt to add one more experienced performer to a defense that allowed a total of 59 offensive touchdowns in 17 outings this past season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton nails list of NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks going into 2025
Tight end’s familiarity with Dave Canales could see him land spot with Panthers
Panthers rookie WR shares goals with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco
Not so shocking prediction on why Carolina Panthers should be optimistic about 2025