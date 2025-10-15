Do-over not needed: Carolina Panthers come away with Tetairoa McMillan in redraft
The Carolina Panthers stunned the world by taking a wide receiver in the first round last spring. Tetairoa McMillan was the pick over Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen, and many others. That has aged pretty well.
Maybe they would pick Emeka Egbuka if they did it over (though it's not likely since they preferred McMillan's archetype anyway), but he wasn't on the board this time. So the Panthers stuck to their guns and got McMillan in this 2025 redraft.
Tetairoa McMillan goes to Carolina again in redraft
The Carolina Panthers were willing to risk their defense to get Bryce Young a true weapon to throw to. So far, that has paid massive dividends. Tetairoa McMillan looks like a star, Young is developing even more, and the defense has actually improved anyway.
So in this redraft by Bleacher Report, the Panthers get McMillan again over Tyler Warren, Mason Graham, or Jihaad Campbell. "The Carolina Panthers wanted a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Bryce Young and they got one with the selection of Tetairoa McMillan," Brent Sobleski wrote.
Panthers OC Brad Idzik raved, "And it's a maturity that's beyond his years, and that's a big piece of him. Even the draft process when we brought him in, you start to feel that from him. You're like, this guy, this guy's going to be special because he's about the right stuff, he's confident, but he does it in the right way, right? He does it in the right manner, and then the talent is obvious."
Already, Sobleski argues that McMillan is "a true top target" and he's only played six games. He leads the team in targets, catches, yards, yards per catch, first downs, explosive plays, and touchdowns, and he just got two TDs to finally get in the end zone on Sunday.
Sobleski concluded, "He's the perfect option on the outside to help in Young's development behind center." It's hard to argue against that. Whether or not Young continues to develop and stays the Panthers QB for the foreseeable future, McMillan will be Carolina's WR1 for years to come.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen