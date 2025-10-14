Carolina Panthers predicted to trade for 329-yard wide receiver to help Bryce Young
With a helping hand from running back Rico Dowdle, the Carolina Panthers are now sitting with a 3-3 record after winning their last two games.
After starting out 1-3, it looked like the Panthers might be more on the seller side ahead of the trade deadline. However, with things flipping the way they have, Carolina could now buy instead.
One position the team should continue to look to upgrade is the wide receiver spot. Tetairoa McMillan has been as advertised, but Xavier Legette continues to disappoint and there's no telling what Jalen Coker will be once he returns from injury.
The Panthers could use a veteran wide receiver to help McMillan and Bryce Young and the Las Vegas Raiders might have one available in Jakobi Meyers.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicts Carolina will turn to the Raiders for a trade for Meyers ahead of the deadline.
"Are we sleeping on Carolina at 3-3? The Panthers are such a tough read given Bryce Young's volatility under center, but they're not out of the picture in the NFC South, and theoretically, they should still be in hot pursuit of anyone who can help accelerate Young's growth," Benjamin wrote. "Meyers lacks a long-term place with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's the kind of proven route-runner Adam Thielen once was for the Panthers. He may not stretch the field at this point in his career, but as a savvy rental to pair with rookie Tetairoa McMillan, you could do a lot worse."
Meyers is a prime trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline, as he is already not happy with the team after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.
Meyers, who is in the final year of his contract, even requested to be traded after he didn't get a new deal, so it stands to reason he could leave in free agency in 2026, which means the Raiders, who are 2-4 and not a playoff contender, need to get something for him before that happens.
Meyers is one of the more consistent wide receivers in the NFL, and he has been that despite routinely having a lackluster quarterback situation.
Meyers has posted 800 yards or more in each of the past four years, including 1,027 in 2024 when he had Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as his quarterbacks. The veteran, who arguably has the best pair of hands in the NFL, has 329 yards through six games despite Geno Smith's struggles.
Adding Meyers would give the Panthers a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver for Young and the veteran would create a very good one-two punch with McMillan while also helping to take some pressure off.
It would probably cost a fourth-round pick to land Meyers, but maybe the Panthers would be open to moving Legette in a package for him instead.
If things pan out, Meyers is young enough (29 in November that the Panthers could extend him before he hits free agency next year, giving the team a multi-year solution behind McMillan.
Either way, this is a trade the Panthers should consider if it is available to them.
