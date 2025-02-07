Panthers again connected to monster trade for superstar WR
The Carolina Panthers could absolutely afford to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, who appears to be coming into his own.
But could the Panthers swing big and attempt to trade for a superstar?
Carolina was linked to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson earlier this offseason after Wilson posted about Young on social media, and now, the Panthers are being connected to the Ohio State product once again.
In a recent mailbag, Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader was asked about whether or not Carolina would consider trading its first-round pick for either Wilson or Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, and Beversluis felt that Wilson was the more realistic possibility.
"I think WR Garrett Wilson is more likely than EDGE Myles Garrett with pick number 8," Beversluis wrote. "Garrett would certainly change this defense, but the contract situation is a bit trickier and he's older. Wilson is still under a rookie contract, apparently likes Bryce Young, and is much younger in NFL terms. I think they’d pull the trigger on Wilson with the added contractual flexibility and I wouldn’t look back if they did."
Wilson would actually make perfect sense for the Panthers from a financial perspective, too.
Carolina does not exactly have a ton of cap room heading into the offseason, but because Wilson is still on his rookie contract, he wouldn't hurt the Panthers' monetary situation too much.
As a matter of fact, the 24-year-old carries a cap hit of just $6.5 million for next season and has a club option for 2026, so he is under team control for the next couple of years.
If Carolina is aiming to acquire a big-time weapon for Young, it really couldn't do much better than Wilson. Of course, this is assuming the Jets would even make Wilson available, which is a pretty gigantic "if" at this point.
