Carolina Panthers could land intriguing WR in striking Patriots trade
The Carolina Panthers attempted to rectify their questionable receiving corps in the NFL draft, landing Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick and then doubling back down by selecting Jimmy Horn Jr. on Day 3.
But could the Panthers have another move up their sleeves?
Here's the thing: Carolina currently has a receiver room that includes Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, McMillan and Horn. There is a lot of talent there, but Thielen could be dealt between now and the trade deadline, Legette had a rocky rookie campaign and the two first-year players are obviously entirely unproven.
It wouldn't hurt the Panthers to add another piece to their depth chart for some competition, and the New England Patriots may have the answer for them: Kayshon Boutte.
The Patriots have a glut at receiver after adding all of Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams this offseason, and with pieces like DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and intriguing undrafted free-agent signing Efton Chism II also battling for roster spots, New England may ultimately make a trade.
ESPN's Adam Schefter listed Boutte as "expendable" before the draft, so it is within reason that the Pats could trade the 23-year-old, who impressed with 43 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Boutte wouldn't be too costly and could probably be had for a Day 3 pick, assuming that the Patriots would be willing to move him (which is debatable). In that case, the Panthers would be silly not to at least consider it, especially considering that Thielen is probably not long for Carolina at this point.
Boutte is a very viable deep threat with great hands, and he put together a solid little run at LSU prior to being selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers need to ensure that Bryce Young is as comfortable as possible under center, so it could never hurt to have more weapons. Boutte proved last year that he is definitely a decent young wide out, so perhaps Carolina can place a phone call to Foxborough to inquire about his availability.
