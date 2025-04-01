All Panthers

Panthers could swing trade with Chiefs to continue defensive overhaul

The Carolina Panthers may want to place a call to the Kansas City Chiefs about a trade for an intriguing defensive player.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field for warm ups before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have been actively trying to improve their defense this offseason, which was the worst statistical unit of all-time in 2024.

While the Panthers have definitely made some nice moves, they still have a ton of work to do, especially when it comes to addressing their secondary.

One place Carolina could look is the Kansas City Chiefs, who may be looking to trade cornerback Jaylen Watson after signing Kristian Fulton in free agency.

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports feels that the Panthers could represent a potential destination for Watson, who missed a significant chunk of this past season due to a leg injuruy.

"Cornerback Jaycee Horn received a massive extension and Mike Jackson is back for another run, but those two weren’t enough to prevent the Panthers from having the NFL’s worst defense last year," Palacios wrote. "Jaylen Watson won’t fix every issue with this defense, but a trade will give Carolina three reliable starters in the secondary."

Watson played in six games in 2024, finishing with 32 tackles and six passes defended. He also posted a solid 74.2 coverage grade over at Pro Football Focus.

The 26-year-old was selected by the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and put together a couple of decent campaigns to begin his career. He certainly isn't elite at his position, but he would definitely comprise a nice depth addition for the Panthers.

Watson also probably wouldn't cost a whole lot in a trade, so this is an avenue Carolina may seriously want to consider between now and the NFL Draft.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) reacts against the Buffalo Bills in the second half for the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

