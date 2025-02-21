Panthers linked to odd RB move that will make fans scratch their heads
The Carolina Panthers quietly have one of the best running backs in football, as Chuba Hubbard enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024.
Although he missed the last couple of games of the season due to a calf injury, Hubbard still managed to rack up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also hauled in 43 receptions for 171 yards and a score.
Clearly, Hubbard has the featured back job locked up heading into 2025, but due to Miles Sanders' lack of production and Jonathon Brooks' unfortunate injuries, the Panthers could absolutely stand to add another backfield partner for the 25-year-old.
That means Carolina may want to peruse the free-agent market for cheap options, or it could consider plucking one of the many intriguing halfbacks that will be available in the NFL Draft.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave put together a list of five running backs the Panthers should consider on the open market, and while most of them made complete sense, one was a head-scratcher: Dallas Cowboys halfback Rico Dowdle.
The thing about Dowdle is that he will be looking for anything but No. 2 back money heading into free agency, which, to be fair, Jones did mention as a caveat.
Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2024, logging 4.6 yards per attempt. He also caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three scores. So, yeah: he's a featured back at this point, and he will likely be paid like it in free agency.
Carolina does not need someone to share touches with Hubbard. It just needs someone to spell him in certain situations. Dowdle will be seeking a much more expansive role, and that is not something the Panthers should be willing to offer.
