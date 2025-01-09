All Panthers

Carolina Panthers among NFL teams that could be on 'Hard Knocks' this year

We could be seeing a lot more of the Panthers this offseason.

Zach Roberts

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) reacts with teammates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
/ Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers could be on the rise. They finished their season 4-5 after starting 1-7, and quarterback Bryce Young was trending in the right direction. Head coach Dave Canales was, too. Things could be much better in the near future for a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2017.

That makes it a pretty good time for fans to take a look at what's going on in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fortunately, the NFL might allow them to have exclusive access to the team thanks to Hard Knocks, the popular NFL reality show.

Panthers could be forced onto Hard Knocks

There are just four teams who can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks this year. The Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers could end up on HBO. They meet the criteria for the show.

That includes not having a first-year head coach, not being on Hard Knocks in the last decade, and not being in the playoffs the last two years. Carolina hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017. Dave Canales is in his second season.

Carolina Panther
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) scores the game winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Panthers also have not been on Hard Knocks in the last decade. They haven't been on the show at all yet, so this would be a first. They meet the qualifications, and there are some interesting aspects to the team that could make for good television. The last offseason would've been more interesting, but it was Canales' first year, so they were ineligible.

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

