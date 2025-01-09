Carolina Panthers among NFL teams that could be on 'Hard Knocks' this year
The Carolina Panthers could be on the rise. They finished their season 4-5 after starting 1-7, and quarterback Bryce Young was trending in the right direction. Head coach Dave Canales was, too. Things could be much better in the near future for a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2017.
That makes it a pretty good time for fans to take a look at what's going on in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fortunately, the NFL might allow them to have exclusive access to the team thanks to Hard Knocks, the popular NFL reality show.
Panthers could be forced onto Hard Knocks
There are just four teams who can be forced to appear on Hard Knocks this year. The Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Carolina Panthers could end up on HBO. They meet the criteria for the show.
That includes not having a first-year head coach, not being on Hard Knocks in the last decade, and not being in the playoffs the last two years. Carolina hasn't been to the playoffs since 2017. Dave Canales is in his second season.
The Panthers also have not been on Hard Knocks in the last decade. They haven't been on the show at all yet, so this would be a first. They meet the qualifications, and there are some interesting aspects to the team that could make for good television. The last offseason would've been more interesting, but it was Canales' first year, so they were ineligible.
