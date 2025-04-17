Panthers' potential draft pick's NFL comparison will give Carolina fans nightmares
The Carolina Panthers are expected to take a wide receiver at some point in the NFL Draft later this month, which makes sense considering they are in desperate need of weapons for Bryce Young.
This is a very deep class at the position, so the Panthers should be able to pick up a potential stud on Day 2 of the draft. Heck, they may even be able to find dynamic threats on Day 3.
One name that has been linked to Carolina is Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris, who is generally expected to fly off the board in the second round.
However, Harris was recently given a comparison that will give Panthers fans nightmares: Jonathan Mingo.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels that Carolina should avoid drafting Harris, hearkening back to its failure with Mingo a couple of years ago.
"Another year, another physically imposing Ole Miss prospect emerges from the collegiate level with a high ceiling according to most projections," Jones wrote. "... The Panthers would be wise to keep that in mind when examining Tre Harris' credentials in greater detail. He's steadily improved each of his five college seasons, and transferring to the Rebels was a masterstroke. What those in power must figure out is whether he's closer to D.K. Metcalf or Mingo."
Harris is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns, which followed a very productive debut campaign at Mississippi when he caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight scores in 2023.
The 23-year-old spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Ole Miss and experienced considerable success with the former school, as well. He posted a lifetime average of 16.1 yards per catch in college, which is certainly impressive.
However, with plenty of other options set to be available, the Panthers must tread carefully.
