Carolina Panthers predicted to miss out on NFL playoffs again in 2025
The Carolina Panthers weren't particularly close to making the playoffs this season. They finished a few games back of the division and were never really part of the Wild Card race. A 1-7 start essentially eliminated them from the conversation.
However, a 4-5 finish despite the historically bad defense has some optimism in the air in Charlotte. Bryce Young's development does, too. Many around the NFL believe the Panthers are poised to make a leap into the playoff picture soon. According to Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report, though, that won't be in 2025.
Panthers predicted to miss the 2025 playoffs
In Bleacher Report's prediction, the NFC wild cards were the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again won the NFC South, which kept the Panthers out of the playoffs.
It's a little shocking to see the defending champions not even winning their division in 2025, but that shows how strong the NFC figures to be next year. Unfortunately, that's bad news for the Carolina Panthers in their pursuit of the postseason, somewhere they haven't been since 2018.
The Panthers have some ground to make up to catch those teams. They did play the Buccaneers close in one game and the Eagles would've lost to the Panthers if not for a crucial touchdown drop late in the game.
The free-agency period and the draft will go a long way towards doing that, but Carolina doesn't pick high enough to land a franchise-altering player, and they don't have enough cap space to sign the biggest and most impactful free agents out there, either.
The Panthers are on the rise, but it could be a little longer before they reach prominence. However, with Dave Canales and Bryce Young in town, this team should continue to improve year over year. - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton says he was drafted onto a team of ‘losers’
NFL fans can’t believe Luke Kuechly wasn’t first-ballot HOFer
Carolina Panthers linked to NFL’s 2024 sack leader as trade target
NFL analyst drops a staggering take on the Carolina Panthers