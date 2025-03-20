Carolina Panthers still ranked near bottom of NFC after free agent moves
The Carolina Panthers have spent a good amount in free agency, primarily on defense. As a 5-12 team, they had plenty of areas to address if they wanted to get better. They may or may not be close to contending even after that, especially according to one NFL analyst.
Unsurprisingly, the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles were number one. Their free agency wouldn't have changed that much either way, as every NFC team is chasing them. The Panthers, apparently, are very far off still.
Carolina ranked 14th out of 16 NFC teams. Only the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants came in with a worse ranking following free agency. CBS Sports'Jeff Kerr said, "The Panthers spent big on shoring up the league's worst defense last season, even though a few signings are to be desired. Carolina spent the most money of any NFC team."
Kerr also said that on offense, where the Panthers hardly spent a dime, the Panthers are essentially hoping that Bryce Young's improvement is enough to carry. "The improvement of Bryce Young has the Panthers hopeful they can compete in 2025. Let's see how Carolina improves, even though the Panthers need help at wide receiver," he said.
The Panthers had a ton of ground to make up to catch the Eagles and the rest of the contenders, but it's hard not to think they've done at least a semi-decent job at doing so. Their defense was historically bad last year, but they went 4-5 down the stretch with the same offense under a resurgent Young. Patching up that defense, which they've done even if they've spent inefficiently on that side, will go a long way towards improving their record.
It's maybe not the best idea to run it back with the exact same offense (sans Miles Sanders but with Rico Dowdle), but that offense proved it can play. With an improved defense, which is kind of hard not to be, the Panthers have a chance to be significantly better in 2025. CBS Sports just isn't sure of that.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ latest free agency move should frustrate Bryce Young
Top NFL draft prospect is almost begging Panthers to draft him
Proposed Panthers signing adds $22 million weapon at receiver
NFL insider sees consensus WR1 as ‘stretch’ for Panthers at 8