Carolina Panthers sign former Chiefs player to fill need
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of holes heading into the offseason, but they actually have an under-the-radar need that no one has really discussed: kicker.
Eddy Pineiro is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and given how impressive he has been the last several years, he could ultimately bolt the Panthers next month.
Remember: Carolina does not have a ton of cap room, so it may not want to spend significant dollars to retain a kicker.
Perhaps in preparation for that, the Panthers have signed former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright to a reserve/future contract, the team has announced.
Wright has spent time in Carolina before. He played in one game for the Panthers in 2023, missing the only field goal he attempted. He spent time with three different teams this past season, playing for the Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.
The 28-year-old is well traveled, to say the least. He has also kicked for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars and has had a couple of stints in Kansas City. His most productive campaign came with the Jaguars in 2021, when he went 21-for-24 on field goals.
Over the course of his NFL career, Wright has actually been pretty reliable, going 55-for-63 on field goals and 41-for-43 on extra points. His career long field goal is 59 yards.
While a kicker is never the most exciting player on a team, he is always plays a critical role. We'll see if Wright can fill those shoes for the Panthers in 2025.
