Carolina Panthers' top potential free agent addition flies off the market
The Carolina Panthers are entering NFL free agency with some very obvious needs, and one of those needs is at pass rusher.
The Panthers finished with just 32 sacks this past year, ranking near the bottom of the league. Given that Carolina lost Brian Burns last offseason, that probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
The general expectation is that the Panthers will add a couple of pieces to their front seven in the coming weeks, and one name that was largely speculated was edge rusher Khalil Mack.
Unfortunately for Carolina, however, Mack is already off the market, as the veteran has re-signed with the Los Angles Chargers on a one-year deal, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Mack was slated to be one of the highest-profile defenders available in free agency, but evidently, he didn't even really want to test the open market, signing back for $18 million with the Chargers.
The 34-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 39 tackles, six sacks and a couple of forced fumbles en route to his ninth Pro Bowl appearance.
Of course, it's entirely possible that the Panthers may have dodged a bullet here, as Mack displayed clear signs of decline this past season. His six sacks were his lowest since his rookie campaign, unless you count 2021 when he logged six sacks in just seven games.
Carolina needs to get younger and faster, and Mack wouldn't really fit the Panthers' timeline. It would be wiser for the team to pursue more youthful edge rushers, and there are plenty of them available.
