Panthers could hook up with Colts for striking WR trade
The Carolina Panthers need to find weapons for Bryce Young in any way possible this offseason, but the problem is that the Panthers don't have a whole lot of cap room.
As a result, Carolina may need to explore creative trades for players still on their rookie contracts, which is why the Panthers may want to place a call to the Indianapolis Colts about Alec Pierce.
Pierce is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is a member of a crowded Colts receiving corps that also includes Michael Pittman Jr. (who just signed a long-term extension with Indianapolis), Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell.
The Colts love Downs, and while Mitchell had a disappointing rookie campaign, he also didn't get a whole lot of opportunities as the No. 4 receiver.
It seems relatively unlikely that Indianapolis will re-sign Pierce next offseason, so it may want to trade him now to recoup some assets for him and open up more playing time for Mitchell.
If the Colts do make Pierce available, Carolina should definitely inquire about him.
Pierce is not a No. 1 receiver by any stretch of the imagination, but he is a downfield burner who hauled in 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. That's good for a hefty average of 22.3 yards per catch, which led the NFL.
The 24-year-old is a bit of a one-trick pony, but the Panthers could absolutely use a deep threat, and Pierce's 6-foot-3, 211-pound frame would also provide Young with a big red-zone target.
Carolina can't sit around and wait for Xavier Legette to develop, as he had a rough rookie year. The Panthers need to assemble as many weapons as they possibly can for Young, and swinging an innovative trade for Pierce would be a good start.
