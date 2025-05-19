Carolina Panthers have some 'very winnable games' to start 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers now know virtually everything about their 2025 season. They know (for the most part) who will play for them and who they'll play and when. The schedule was just revealed earlier this month, and so Carolina knows where the wins and losses might come from.
Stacking wins early could be a total game-changer for Carolina. The Panthers haven't gotten off to a good start in a season in a very long time, arguably since 2018, so getting some early momentum could be vital to coasting through a couple of tough stretches in the latter portions of the schedule.
CBS Sports analyst John Breech noted that there are a lot of winnable games early on, so Carolina could very well build the momentum they need. He detailed the good and bad for each team's schedule, and there's reason for hope next season.
"If the Panthers are finally going to turn things around, this is the year to do it. Carolina will be opening the season with seven straight games against teams that didn't make the playoffs last year, including four teams that will have a new head coach (Jaguars, Patriots, Cowboys, Jets). Basically, the Panthers have some very winnable games to start the season and if they're going to actually compete for a playoff spot, they can't let these slip away. The Panthers also got a Week 14 bye, which is tied for the latest of any team in the NFL."
The bad thing for Carolina is that they're 1-8 against Tampa Bay in the last nine. They have two games against the Buccaneers in 14 days to close out the season, which could make or break the division. Additionally, the Panthers were listed as a good thing for virtually every team they play this year, so they might have some troubles.
