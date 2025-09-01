Carolina Panthers' key offensive triplets earn dismal ranking from NFL.com
There's a lot to be excited about regarding the Carolina Panthers' offense in 2025, but it mainly comes down to the three triplets: Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, and Tetairoa McMillan. Young had a resurgence and looks like a stud in the making, while Hubbard is a borderline Pro Bowl RB, and McMillan has the chance to be the best rookie pass-catcher.
Unfortunately, excitement aside, Young is still a slight bit unproven, and McMillan has zero legit NFL receptions yet. For that reason, NFL analyst Gennaro Filice could only rank those triplets 29th in the NFL, which is sadly somehow a three-spot improvement.
Panthers land brutal ranking for offensive stars
Bryce Young is probably going to be good this year, and because of that, we can also expect Tetairoa McMillan to show out as well. Chuba Hubbard, unrelated to those two's success for the most part, is going to be good as well.
They ranked behind some interesting teams:
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots
Unfortunately, that's not enough for Carolina to outrank the vast majority of NFL teams. The triplet ranked 29th, with Gennaro Filice saying, "Through the first two weeks of last season, Bryce Young was the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. That’s not hyperbole -- during that span, he posted a league-low 44.1 passer rating."
For context, spiking the ball every single play results in a 39.6 passer rating. Of course, Young ended up on the bench until Andy Dalton got into a car accident, and Young took the reins from that "twist of fate" and never looked back.
"Not only did he perform admirably against powerhouses like the Chiefs and Eagles, but he closed out the season with two wins in the last three games, notching 10 total touchdowns and zero turnovers during those final 12 quarters," Filice added. The question now is whether the former No. 1 overall pick has turned the corner for good."
Adding McMillan to the mix will "help", Filice believes. "The two connected on a pretty 30-yard completion down the sideline in the preseason opener. Carolina hopes to see plenty of that in Year 2 of the Dave Canales era," the analyst concluded.
All in all, while there is excitement, both Young and McMillan are relatively unproven at the NFL level over a full season, so it's hard to rank them too high.
