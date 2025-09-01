NFL free agency: Panthers should have eye on stealing Ravens star next year
The Carolina Panthers were very active in 2025 during the offseason. All told, they made a trade, extended a player, drafted eight rookies, signed a few UDFAs, and added five notable players through free agency. And yet, despite all that, they remain a work in progress. So in 2026, they will probably be as active as they can be once again.
The 2026 free agent class has a number of players in it that would benefit the Panthers. Perhaps the most useful one is a Baltimore Ravens star at a position that has been a major need for the last five years.
The Panthers would do well to target Mark Andrews in 2026 free agency
The Panthers have tried and mostly failed to find a tight end following the departure of Greg Olsen. Even now, that position is still incredibly weak. Hayden Hurst, Ian Thomas, and others have come and gone.
Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans primarily remain, but not one of them is a real, impactful player. Mark Andrews is, though, and he's a free agent in 2026. He's one of the best free agents in the class, according to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"Tight end Mark Andrews will turn 30 before Baltimore's season opener, which will officially make him an 'old' 2026 free agent," Knox said. "However, this doesn't mean that Andrews isn't an elite player or that he isn't deserving of one more significant payday."
He's a three-time Pro Bowl TE, and he just had a solid 55-catch, 673-yard, 11-touchdown season after a significant 2023 ankle injury that required surgery. "Consider that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still going strong at 35, and there's little reason to believe that Andrews won't land a multi-year deal in the spring," Knox added.
The ultimate value, and potentially the level of interest from non-Panthers teams, might hinge on his 2025 performance, though. Before the injury, he had over 70 catches and 800 yards. After, the numbers took a dip, and Isaiah Likely took some of his snaps and targets.
"If his numbers are closer to those of 2024, Mike Gesicki's recent three-year, $25.5 million deal will serve as a solid baseline," Knox concluded, predicting a three-year, $30 million deal that the Panthers could probably swing.
