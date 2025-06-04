Is Carolina Panthers' first-round WR actually fourth on the depth chart?
Last year, the Carolina Panthers selected wide receiver Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick of the NFL draft, hoping they had found a potential No. 1 option for Bryce Young.
Unfortunately, Legette's rookie campaign did not go according to plan and is most known for his crucial drop of a potential game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles than anything else.
Overall, Legette caught 49 passes for 497 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He had an issue with drops all year, and he was never able to do much after the catch.
This has many concerned for Legette's future, and the fact that the Panthers took fellow wide out Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick of the draft earlier this offseason indicates that Carolina doesn't plan on sitting around waiting for Legette to possibly develop, as well.
That begs the question: is Legette actually the Panthers' fourth receiver on the depth chart right now? McMillan may very well enter 2025 as the No. 1, and if not, it will probably be Adam Thielen. Then there is Jalen Coker, an undrafted sophomore who outperformed Legette last year.
We know Legette has potential. He has great size at 6-foot-3 and around 230 pounds, and he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. The problem is that he isn't consistent at getting separation, and his hands have obviously left much to be desired.
Meanwhile, Coker — who also stands 6-foot-3 — was considerably more explosive than Legette last season, and Thielen is ol' reliable for Young. McMillan? He looks like a stud in every way.
That obviously puts Legette on the hot seat. There is a ton of pressure on the University of South Carolina product heading into Year 2, and he absolutely needs to produce early and often to truly establish himself as a regular threat in the Panthers' receiving corps.
Because honestly, right now, there is very little question that Legette is already in danger of losing significant reps.
