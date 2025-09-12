CBS has only one NFL QB ranked lower than Bryce Young after Week 1
Bryce Young had a bad day last Sunday for the Carolina Panthers, completing barely over 50% of his passes for one touchdown and three turnovers. After an offseason of hope and a really good finish last year, Young's stock took a major hit last week.
And to be totally honest, his stock wasn't terribly high to begin with. The QB, despite his turnaround, had much more bad than good on his NFL resume. So when the bad returned, it gave CBS analyst Cody Benjamin no choice but to send him spiraling down the ranks.
Young landed 31st out of 32 quarterbacks. Only Russell Wilson is apparently worse than Young at this point. Benjamin said, "It's time for another red flag. Young may have been more confident to close Year 2, but we're back to square one with his fundamentals, it seems. At his smaller size, he needs to operate much quicker."
To be completely fair, Young didn't seem to struggle with speed so much. He was mostly decisive and scrambled when necessary. He just made a couple of bad decisions and missed on some throws Obviously, that can't happen, especially when you're fighting for a future with the team, but it's not quite as bad as 2024 pre-benching Bryce Young.
Is Young the 31st-ranked QB? Is he really better than only Russell Wilson? It's hard to argue with the placement, but it's also hard to consider that being the truth. Of course, the ranking is a reaction to Week 1 and a placement based on where he was before, which was not high. Had he been ranked 21st and slipped, he'd be 24th now, which is far from as disastrous as this sounds.
So with that in mind, a three-spot slip is not surprising, and that places him 31st. But next week, he should be better and will rise up. The rankings change all the time and are highly reactionary. Is Jalen Hurts the third-best QB like this ranking has him? No, but based on where he was and how he played in one singular game, it's not totally shocking.
