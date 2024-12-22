Chubba Hubbard reflects on redemption with overtime clincher for Panthers
Chuba Hubbard fumbled the ball in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The recovery by the Buccaneers took away a potential game-winning field goal and allowed Tampa to beat the Carolina Panthers. Hubbard took that loss, which he played a big role in, hard.
On Sunday, Hubbard redeemed himself. The star running back had two carries on the final drive, running for 49 yards on those two plays and scoring the game-winning touchdown. It was a moment of redemption for one of the few true bright spots for the Panthers during 2024.
Chuba Hubbard reflects on game-winning touchdown
Chuba Hubbard knew he'd have a chance to redeem himself in overtime. "All praise to God. His timing is undefeated," Hubbard said. "Obviously I was down in that moment, but I knew I'd get another one and I'd do right by it. Just blessed, glad to finish the right way."
Hubbard signed an extension a couple of weeks before his crushing fumble against the Buccaneers, but he has been the picture of reliability. Today, he started out with 39 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries but turned things around in a big way.
The running back finished with 21 carries, 152 yards, two touchdowns, and four more catches. It was another career outing in a season filled with great games for Hubbard. This time, he made sure the Panthers got an overtime win unlike the last time.
