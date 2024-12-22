Dave Canales, Jacoby Windmon among Panthers studs and duds in walkoff win vs. Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers earned a hard-fought overtime victory on Sunday. For the most part, everyone played pretty well. The offense especially was in rare form, and there's a ton of praise to be doled out. Unfortunately, not everyone shined, as there are still a couple of duds.
Panthers studs and duds in OT win
1. Stud: Dave Canales
Dave Canales had a huge bounceback after last week's disaster. His gameplan did not work, and he abandoned the run. This week, he had a brilliant mix of run and pass, and both worked very well. He trusted Bryce Young in huge spots and was aggressive on fourth down. Every decision he made worked.
2. Dud: Jalen Coker
Today was the day for Jalen Coker to shine. The receiver was the lone bright spot last week. This week, he caught two of five targets for just eight yards. The passing game wasn't prolific, but two backup tight ends outplayed Coker on Sunday.
3. Stud: Jacoby Windmon
Who said the Panthers linebacker depth was thin? Jacoby Windmon, only playing because of season-ending injuries to Claudin Cherilus and Trevin Wallace, turned in a career outing. He had eight tackles (four solo), a sack, a pass deflection, a tackle for a loss, and another QB hit.
4. Dud: DJ Johnson
Now is the chance, with a thin pass-rush and no linebackers healthy, for DJ Johnson to shine. One tackle and virtually nothing else all day is the opposite of that. His future on the team is up in the air, and he was a dud on Sunday.
5. Stud: Chuba Hubbard
Bryce Young deserves a ton of credit, but the Panthers do not win this game without Chuba Hubbard. A slow start (39 yards on his first 11 carries) gave way to a huge outing. Like Canales, he bounced back in a huge way. Hubbard walked off the Cardinals and finished with 25 carries, 152 yards, and two touchdowns.
