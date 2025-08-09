Dave Canales opens up on Panthers first-team offense, plans for Houston
The first-team offense for the Carolina Panthers was responsible for 70% of the points the team scored in its debut preseason outing against the Cleveland Browns. They only played two series, but they left after scoring with a 7-0 lead that eventually became a 30-7 deficit.
In those two series, they performed pretty well. A punt on the first drive was not encouraging, but the second drive was great. After the loss, Panthers coach Dave Canales revealed what he saw from them and what he plans for next time.
Dave Canales discusses Panthers starting offense
The Panthers, as planned, only sent their offensive starters out for two series. They played, but not much. In that time, Bryce Young threw one touchdown to Jalen Coker. He also connected with Tetairoa McMillan for 43 yards.
Afterward, Dave Canales said, "Yeah, I thought it was good, some of the matchups we took advantage of. Some guys made plays down the field, and Tmac had a nice play down the field. Jalen Coker comes in when Xavier [Legette] goes out, did a fantastic job."
Canales said he eventually saw some good rhythm from the offense, even if the first drive was not what they wanted to see. Overall, he really liked what he saw, even if it was sparing. However, he also admitted he might send the starters out for three series next time out in Houston.
That is expected to be their final time playing this preseason. Canales said he was planning to play them in Weeks 1 and 2, so the next game, whether it's three series or two, will be their last in all likelihood. Then they'll return for Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
