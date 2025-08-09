Deion Sanders reacts to son Shedeur Sanders ripping up Panthers defense
Shedeur Sanders was putting on a show against the Carolina Panthers. The Cleveland Browns QB was thrust into the starting role despite being fourth on the depth chart thanks to some injuries, but he responded well. While the Panthers' defense isn't strong, and he wasn't facing starters all the time, Sanders looked good after a bit of time getting comfortable.
Eventually, he really started shredding the Panthers' secondary. One of his touchdowns was a genuinely good highlight. He was always going to get people's attention, but he got it for how he wrecked the Panthers. It even got his father to react online.
Shedeur Sanders' play gets shoutout from father vs. Panthers
Shedeur Sanders currently has two touchdowns against the Panthers and is winning the game, two things that weren't entirely expected. Sanders being thrown to the wolves might've worked out. The Panthers defense might also still be pretty bad.
Whatever the reason, Sanders' play tonight has been huge to his NFL prospects as a long shot fifth-round pick. His father, undeniably happy, tweeted, "God is so Good!" The Browns have a ton of quarterbacks, but Sanders responsed to his first test with aplomb.
Maybe there's a Panthers defense tax, since Carolina's defense is a work in progress and there were some nonstarters out for some of the time. Still, it's a little disappointing on that end but highly encouraging on Sanders'.
The Colorado coach's page had plenty to say about his son's performance on Friday night. It was a good day for the Sanders.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher
Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers
QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender