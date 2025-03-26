All Panthers

ESPN analyst likes Panthers' smaller moves in free agency, but none of the big ones

The Panthers have made a lot of moves, but signing Rico Dowdle and Christian Rozeboom stand out.

Zach Roberts

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers signed five new defenders and a running back through the first wave of free agency. Given their cap space, it's reasonable to think they're pretty much done making moves there and will focus on the draft. Their incoming free agent class had some things, according to one ESPN insider, to love and some things to hate.

ESPN's Ben Solak loved the smaller signings. He said Rico Dowdle truly broke out and was a good addition. Christian Rozeboom is "a great special-teamer who had some good film on defense for the Rams last season." He even lauded the returns of Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Tommy Tremble, Andy Dalton, and Brady Christensen.

That's where it ends, though. Solak was none too pleased with how the Panthers went about their bigger signings. "[Jaycee] Horn certainly looked like he was healthy and back to full form, but I didn't see making him 'the highest paid cornerback in football' as a reasonable response to his career arc."

Trevon Moehri
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Solak also ripped the Trevon Moehrig signing, saying he's nowhere near the fifth-best safety in football as the contract would suggest. "I thought the [Tershawn] Wharton deal was one of the biggest overpays of the entire cycle," he added.

He even said the additions of Bobby Brown and Pat Jones, while inexpensive, are nothing more than rotational additions at best. "I would have liked for the Panthers to get more impact with their cap space, but it just wasn't the class for it," he said.

Solak did admit, in the sections about other teams, that bad teams with money to spend tend to have offseasons like this. This free agent class wasn't all that strong, but the Panthers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars had to spend their money somewhere or risk being even worse next season.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

