ESPN analyst likes Panthers' smaller moves in free agency, but none of the big ones
The Carolina Panthers signed five new defenders and a running back through the first wave of free agency. Given their cap space, it's reasonable to think they're pretty much done making moves there and will focus on the draft. Their incoming free agent class had some things, according to one ESPN insider, to love and some things to hate.
ESPN's Ben Solak loved the smaller signings. He said Rico Dowdle truly broke out and was a good addition. Christian Rozeboom is "a great special-teamer who had some good film on defense for the Rams last season." He even lauded the returns of Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, Tommy Tremble, Andy Dalton, and Brady Christensen.
That's where it ends, though. Solak was none too pleased with how the Panthers went about their bigger signings. "[Jaycee] Horn certainly looked like he was healthy and back to full form, but I didn't see making him 'the highest paid cornerback in football' as a reasonable response to his career arc."
Solak also ripped the Trevon Moehrig signing, saying he's nowhere near the fifth-best safety in football as the contract would suggest. "I thought the [Tershawn] Wharton deal was one of the biggest overpays of the entire cycle," he added.
He even said the additions of Bobby Brown and Pat Jones, while inexpensive, are nothing more than rotational additions at best. "I would have liked for the Panthers to get more impact with their cap space, but it just wasn't the class for it," he said.
Solak did admit, in the sections about other teams, that bad teams with money to spend tend to have offseasons like this. This free agent class wasn't all that strong, but the Panthers, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars had to spend their money somewhere or risk being even worse next season.
