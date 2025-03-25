Panthers’ free-agent pickup with most upside will bolster Carolina’s ground game
You could make a case that no team in the NFC South has been busier this offseason than the Carolina Panthers. General manager Dan Morgan wasted little time signing veteran defenders that could aid a unit that allowed the most total yards and rushing yards per game. Safety Tre’von Moehrig (from Raiders), edge rusher Patrick Jones II, defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, and inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom should all make immediate contributions.
Recently, Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus assembled a list which show each NFL team’s top free-agent addition with the most upside. Despite the fact that the emphasis this offseason in Charlotte has been on defense, Cooper chose former Cowboys’ running back Rico Dowdle, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers earlier this month.
“While the Panthers made several splash signings, big contracts leave little room for upside. Dowdle will make just $3 million in base salary in 2025 after establishing himself as a top-16 running back in yards after contact per attempt (3.28), 10-plus-yard runs (26) and missed tackles forced (45) last season. Dowdle likely won’t supplant Chuba Hubbard, but they could form a valuable one-two punch as Bryce Young looks to build on a promising end to his second NFL season.”
Like Dowdle, Hubbard also comes off a career campaign. He ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 250 attempts—an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Dowdle totaled 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Despite Hubbard’s solid showing, the Panthers were a so-so 18th in the league in rushing yards per game (110.5). Carolina finished 26th in the league in running plays (410) this past season, much of that thanks to a dreadful defense that had the team on its heels throughout the year. Canales’s club was outscored a combined 310-179 in the first half in 2024. The addition of Dowdle should mean less running for Young, who finished as the Panthers’ second-leading rusher (249 yards) this past season.
