ESPN reporter wonders if Bryce Young can put an end to dubious Panthers run
All eyes are on Bryce Young as Carolina Panthers training camp begins. His growth, or at least lack of devolution, will determine how well the team does this year. It's the biggest storyline heading into camp: can Bryce Young bring the Panthers higher?
It's a fair question, one that several insiders and reporters have posed. That includes ESPN's David Newton, who believes the biggest thing is whether or not Young can get the Panthers to end their losing season streak.
Can Bryce Young get the Panthers to a winning record?
With 17 games on the schedule now, there is no such thing as finishing .500, so a team can either have a winning record or a losing one. For the last seven seasons, the Panthers have had a losing record. Maybe the playoffs aren't in store, but can Bryce Young at least get them to a record above .500?
David Newton said, "The top pick of the 2023 draft showed glimpses of what Carolina hoped he would be the second half of the season. In the final three games, Young had seven touchdowns to no interceptions and rushed for three more TDs. He was a dropped touchdown pass by rookie Xavier Legette away from beating eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia and winning three of his final five games."
Newton noted that the league's worst defense being better is "important." Still, Young's growth and evolution will be the biggest factor in ending that seven-year streak of finishing below .500. The playoffs might not be in order even in a weak division. Still, nine wins isn't necessarily the most lofty goal ever.
