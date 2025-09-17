Panthers' passing game could get massive boost with injury to Falcons star
If the Carolina Panthers are going to win any games right now, it's likely going to come from the passing game. The running game has been mediocre, and the defense, as admittedly improved as it seems to be, is not enough to carry a game. It's up to Bryce Young and company.
After a nice second half last week in which the passing attack truly came alive, it looked like there was some momentum built, and that could help boost the team at home against the Atlanta Falcons. They could also get a boost from the Falcons missing A.J. Terrell.
Terrell is considered week-to-week right now and is unlikely to suit up this weekend, which is good news for an ailing Panthers offense. They lost center Austin Corbett and guard Robert Hunt, but at least the Falcons' defense won't be operating at full strength, either.
This is a good sign for Tetairoa McMillan, because Terrell likely would've been matched up on him a lot. Now, the WR1 will get a softer matchup, and there will be some trickle-down effect. Xavier Legette, though the bar is on the floor, should have better production with a weaker cornerback covering him as well.
The Panthers are going to have problems up front with a weak offensive line and a new-look Falcons pass rush, but at least the secondary doesn't also provide a matchup problem. Bryce Young excels when getting the ball out quickly with anticipation, so he might be able to find McMillan in different holes in the coverage to effectively beat the pass rush.
It's still going to be an uphill battle for a team without 40% of its offensive line and after such a dreadful and uninspiring start to the season, but at least this is a very welcome break for Carolina after some really poor outings.
Given the week-to-week nature and the lack of an IR trip, Terrell will probably be back the next time the Falcons and Panthers face off, so this is Carolina's chance to take advantage if they can give Young and McMillan enough time to work.
