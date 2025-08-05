Fantasy expert: One Panthers weapon has 'league-winning upside'
The Carolina Panthers haven't had too many must-draft players in fantasy football lately. They've had some players who enjoyed good seasons and helped managers out, but there hasn't been a can't-miss prospect that was viewed as a real game-changing move.
That could change with the arrival of Tetairoa McMillan, at least for the 2025 season. The hype is real, but it hasn't translated to a bump in draft position, which means the rookie could be incredible value. In fact, one fantasy expert says he could be a league-winner.
Fantasy analyst says you've got to draft Tetairoa McMillan
Fantasy Pros analyst Derek Brown said that Tetairoa McMillan might end up being the steal of the draft, especially because he has a great chance of outperforming his expectations and his current average draft position.
“Tetairoa McMillan at a WR3 price tag is easy league-winning upside for your fantasy teams. McMillan could be a wonderful volume hog this year in what looks to be an ascending passing offense. Last year, in Weeks 12-18, when Young was hitting his stride, the Panthers ranked 13th in neutral passing rate," he said.
That number figures to go up with a true WR1 player in McMillan, who Brown said is "an incredibly talented receiver who can step up quickly... Don’t be surprised if McMillan is a borderline WR1 in his rookie season," he concluded.
Talking Points Sports' Ed Birdsall echoed this sentiment, "Tetairoa McMillan, currently the WR29 in half-PPR ADP, has the potential to be a weekly WR1 quickly. Dave Canales earned the job in Carolina off the back of running an offense in Tampa Bay with a big, physical wideout as the staple for his offense," he said, alluding to the similarities between McMillan and Mike Evans.
Fantasy Pros insider Andrew Erickson might've added the cherry on top, though. "He’s being drafted closer to his floor rather than his ceiling in an offense where he will be “targeted a lot,” per head coach Dave Canales. Last year in Canales’ offense, the Panthers’ No. 1 WR between Diontae Johnson/Adam Thielen was pacing for over 1,100 receiving yards over a 17-game sample size," he analyzed.
With those numbers and the historic performance of rookie wide receivers drafted in the top 10, all signs point to a big year for McMillan, so he is someone you will want to draft at such a cheap ADP.
