Fantasy Football: Bryce Young has 'wonderful' matchup vs. Jaguars in Week 1
The Carolina Panthers will be in Jacksonville this weekend to take on the Jaguars to open the season. If you've got Bryce Young in fantasy football, this is the first time you can actually use him. However, many managers snagged Young as a late-round flyer and probably have a "better" QB in the lineup.
Despite that, you might want to consider starting him this week. Young should be good again this year after finishing strong in 2024, and he has one of the most ideal matchups any QB could ask for in Week 1.
Bryce Young might have the best fantasy matchup in Week 1
One fantasy expert believes Bryce Young is one of two excellent QBs to keep an eye on for the opening week, along with Jalen Hurts. Matthew Freedman of Fantasy Life only highlighted two quarterbacks, but Young was one of them.
"I'm still skeptical that Bryce Young is actually good, and he's without WR Adam Thielen (traded) and Jalen Coker (quad, IR)," he said before admitting, "Even so, I can't deny that the 2023 No. 1 pick improved in his final 10 games last year, after he reclaimed the starting job in Week 8.
From then on, Young enjoyed a 61.8% completion rate, 6.7 AY/A (air yards per attempt), and rushed 37 times for 223 yards and 5 touchdowns. It's his second year under Dave Canales, so he could progress with Tetairoa McMillan here and an improved year-two Xavier Legette.
"The road trip from Carolina to Jacksonville is insignificant, and the matchup is wonderful: The Jags last year were No. 32 in defensive dropback EPA (0.241, per RBs Don't Matter) and defensive pass DVOA (35.0%, per FTN)," Freedman said.
Jacksonville's new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, has never called plays before in the NFL, so it will be his first-ever attempt at running a defense. "The Jags defense might improve as the season goes along, but it could struggle early in the campaign," Freedman concluded.
It may seem incomprehensible, but a team was actually worse in some defensive categories in 2024 than the Panthers. The Jaguars had basically the league's worst pass defense, and they could only have added so much to it in onf offseason, and Travis Hunter is only going to be a backup cornerback. It's a great matchup for Young.
