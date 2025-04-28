Former Carolina Panthers bust finally signs with new team
When the Carolina Panthers swung a trade to acquire Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, the move was largely lauded. After all, it appeared that the Panthers were landing a pretty dynamic weapon for Bryce Young.
However, Johnson proved to be a major bust in Carolina, logging just 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games before being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens. Needless to say, he didn't work out with the Ravens either, managing one reception before being released and signing with the Houston Texans. He was again cut after playing in just two games, including the playoffs.
Well, now, Johnson has finally signed with another team, as he has inked a contract with the Cleveland Browns, via Mike Garafolo of NFL media.
There was a time when Johnson was an explosive weapon. His first five seasons with the Steelers were pretty productive, and he actually made a Pro Bowl in 2021 courtesy of hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight scores.
However, due to inconsistency and behavioral issues, Johnson was never really able to establish himself as a top-tier threat in Pittsburgh, and after a while, his act wore thin on coach Mike Tomlin.
Since entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019, the 28-year-old has posted just one 1,000-yard campaign, and he owns a rather pedestrian average of 11.2 yards per catch.
Perhaps he will be able to carve out a role with the Browns, but based on how he performed with three different teams in 2024, no one should be holding their breath.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft
Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs
Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft