Free agent cornerback tabbed for reunion with Carolina Panthers by NFL analyst
Despite loads of effort, the Carolina Panthers still have a few holes on defense. Safety and linebacker are far from complete units, and there's literally no depth behind cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn. The latter issue is one that can easily be addressed with a veteran free agent, perhaps even one who has played with Carolina before.
Stephon Gilmore was a big acquisition during the Matt Rhule era, though it's also one that didn't quite pan out. Still, Gilmore could be valuable depth, and Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a reunion could be smart.
Palacios pointed out that the Panthers had a very poor man-to-man coverage year last season, so adding another coverage player is far from a bad idea. Even after ensuring both Jackson and Horn are here to stay, there's still work to be done. The insider also said that Gilmore could be so impactful without having to adjust to a place he's been before, possibly taking Carolina's defense to the next level.
This is a signing that makes a ton of sense. There are a few veteran DBs on the free agent market looking for a new home, and virtually all of them make sense for Carolina. Gilmore, at this point, would be happy with a new home, and the Panthers wouldn't have to spend much. It would also be a short contract, so there's virtually no risk.
