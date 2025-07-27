Ickey Ekwonu reiterates how he feels about the Panthers, contract situation
The Carolina Panthers wanted to find an anchor for their offensive line in 2022, which they did. With the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft, they added North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu. Now entering his fourth season in the league, Ekwonu is on the path toward becoming a consistent blindside protector.
He's steadily improved in each season that he's been in the league. He's also eligible for a contract extension, which is something he would like to get done. Ekwonu, who was born in Charlotte says he grew up a Panthers fan and has no intentions of wearing a different uniform.
"Well, I'm not gonna talk timeline, obviously," he replied via Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire. "I'ma let my agent handle that one, and everything like that. But I've always said I want to be here. People always say this is home for me. This is literally my home. Born and raised here, grew up a Panther fan. So definitely wanna wear that process blue as long as I can. So hopefully, we can definitely get something done."
Ekwonu wants Panthers to keep the band together
In addition to securing a long-term contract for himself, Ekwonu wants to see the entire line stay together. He said it's rare for teams to retain their starters the way Carolina did, which gives them plenty of continuity.
Ekwonu believes the longer the unit works together, the better they'll perform.
2025 is a big season for Carolina. The pressure is on after they showed progress to close out the last campaign, and Ekwonu will be one of the ones who helps decide their fate this year.
