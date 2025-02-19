Insider poses urgent question for Panthers' enigmatic Pro Bowler
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, so it's definitely an area they need to address in the coming months.
However, they do have one very impressive member on that side of the ball in the form of cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Horn made the Pro Bowl this past season after registering 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended in what represented a breakout year for him, and now, the Panthers must decide whether or not they need to extend him beyond 2025.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has posed that question for Carolina heading into the offseason and thinks it's something the team must figure out promptly.
"The Panthers' 2021 first-round pick is slated to make $12.472 million this season on his fifth-year option, and the team has said it's interested in working out an extension to keep him in Carolina long term Denver's Pat Surtain II got a four-year, $96 million deal in September, which is now the target for a top corner coming up for a contract," Graziano wrote.
The thing is, extending Horn is risky due to the fact that he experienced considerable injury issues from 2021 through 2023, playing in a grand total of 22 games. That will make things a bit more complicated for the Panthers when they sit down at the negotiating table.
"How high will the Panthers be willing to go for Horn, who has missed time in his career due to injury but is still only 25 and has been a key part of their defense when healthy?" Graziano wondered.
It's a very fair question to ask given that Horn had never lived up to his lofty expectations until 2024, due mostly due to his checkered injury history.
Carolina is not in a position where it can afford to hand out albatross contracts, but it also really can't afford to lose Horn, either.
It's definitely a conundrum for the Panthers.
