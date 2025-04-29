Is Jadeveon Clowney a one-and-done in Carolina? Panthers had pre-draft trade talks
With their second and third-round selections, the Carolina Panthers double-dipped on pass rushers, selecting Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen. Adding another edge to the mix was expected, but taking two with their first three picks of the draft raised some eyebrows in the Carolina's.
Does this mean the Panthers could be willing to part ways with one of their veterans? Possibly.
According to David Newton of ESPN, the Panthers had "talks" about trading Clowney ahead of the draft, and when asked about Clowney's future with the team, Morgan didn't really clear the air.
"We're still working through the roster," he said.
Now, to be fair, this was asked on day two of the draft, so Morgan's focus was completely on finishing out the three-day event that they've put so much time into. However, if moving on from Clowney wasn't an option, Morgan probably would have shut that question down immediately.
If Carolina fails to find a trade partner and ends up cutting the veteran, they'll save $7.8 million, but will carry $6 million in dead money.
With clear needs at corner and safety, the Panthers may look to create more cap space to strengthen the back end of the defense.
