Jadeveon Clowney can't hide his smile after Panthers eliminate Cardinals from playoffs
Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers defense made the plays when it mattered. In overtime, they shut down the Arizona Cardinals and allowed the Panthers two chances to win the game, with the second one yielding a Chuba Hubbard walk-off touchdown.
The loss, combined with a Los Angeles Rams win, eliminated the Cardinals from contention. They needed a win or tie to stay alive, and the Panthers, with Clowney's help, denied them that. After the game, Clowney could hardly hide his glee at playing spoiler.
Jadeveon Clowney talks eliminating Cardinals from playoffs
Jadeveon Clowney had a smile painted on his face when asked about eliminating the Cardinals. Good," the edge rusher said. "They leave when we leave! I ain't mad about that. I don't know nothing about that, we just trying to play a game. Shoot, I'm glad we knocked them out of the playoffs. They can go home when we go home!"
Clowney had four tackles and a couple of QB pressures. The veteran hasn't had a huge year, but he and DJ Wonnum have both made plays for the pass rush in key spots. A huge sack in overtime forced a punt which allowed a two-play touchdown drive to end it.
The Cardinals reportedly said that the Panthers were "trash" frequently, and Clowney's joy at knocking a team like that out of the playoffs was evident. The Panthers moved to 4-11 with the victory in the final home game of the 2024 season.
