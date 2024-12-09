Jalen Hurts comments on how Panthers QB Bryce Young has impressed him
Jalen Hurts may have outdueled Bryce Young on Sunday, but he liked what he saw from the second-year player. The Carolina Panthers, who were double-digit underdogs, were a dropped touchdown pass away from marching into Philly and defeating the 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles. It put a lot of people on notice, including Hurts, who has been watching Young from afar.
Jalen Hurts praises Bryce Young after epic QB duel
Jalen Hurts needed three total touchdowns to beat Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Young nearly pulled off the upset, delivering what would have been a 98-yard game-tying drive (pending the potentially winning extra point) had it not been for Xavier Legette dropping a wide-open touchdown.
"I just love how he's been able to persevere through some of the things that he's been faced with. And [I] like seeing him comfortable out there and playing the way he's playing," Hurts said per ESPN. "So that's encouraging for him. I always support him and wish him nothing but the best in that."
Over the last four weeks, Young has been revitalized. He has four touchdown passes, one touchdown rush, and just one interception. That came late in the first half Sunday and broke a streak of 125 passes without one. But when it mattered most, Young stepped up as he so often has lately and earned the praise of fellow Alabama alum Hurts.
