Jalen Ramsey offers immense praise for Panthers defensive coordinator
The Carolina Panthers are hopeful they can turn a strong finish into a respectable season in 2025. Even with their 4-5 record to close out the previous campaign, there's still a lot of work to do, especially on defense.
Carolina used their top pick on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, which will help Bryce Young immensely. They then turned to the defensive side of the ball, where they selected defensive ends Nic Scourton from Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss in Round 2 and 3 respectively.
Now, it will be up to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get the most out of that unit. Entering his third season with Carolina, Evero is feeling the heat. His unit finished 29th in scoring in 2023 and dropped to 32nd last year. It's imperative they show improvement in 2025, or he could be in trouble.
There's one well-known defender who believes that will be the case. Miami Dolphins' cornerback Jalen Ramsey poured praise on Evero, saying he would be a head coach one day.
"Been blessed to be around some of the best teammates & coaches… Coach E is one them REAL ball coaches! Will be a head coach one day. Nothing but respect."
Ramsey and Evero were part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021, and Evero recently said Ramsey was one of the smartest players he's ever coached.
Evero said Ramsey is incredibly talented, but his intelligence is often overlooked.
Carolina fans are hopeful Evero can emulate the success he had in Los Angeles, something that could help them finally get back into the playoff picture.
