NFL analyst calls for splashy trade: Jaire Alexander 'worth the gamble' for Panthers
Jaire Alexander's future in Green Bay remains uncertain, and the Carolina Panthers are one cornerback-needy team that could throw its hat into the ring if he becomes available via trade.
The Panthers have rotated in a mix of middling veterans and young corners with a rather low ceiling to be the guy opposite of Jaycee Horn. They've yet to find the right guy for that role, and instead of continuing down that same path, it might be time for GM Dan Morgan to make a splash.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently urged the Panthers to make a move for Alexander this summer.
"Carolina can take a big swing to bolster its historically bad defense from a year ago. Yes, the Panthers signed safety Tre'von Moehrig, edge-rusher Patrick Jones II, defensive end Tershawn Wharton, and nose tackle Bobby Brown III, but they should still bring in a proven veteran to upgrade at cornerback. Remember, Michael Jackson allowed six touchdowns and a 106.5 passer rating in coverage last season.
"Alexander has been sidelined for more than half of the previous two terms because of injuries, but when healthy, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player. The 28-year-old is worth the gamble if Carolina can reduce his $24.6 million 2025 cap hit with a restructured deal."
The Mint Hill, North Carolina native would be a massive boost to Carolina's defense and would give them one of the best cornerback duos in the National Football League. However, making a major move like this may be a year too early for Dan Morgan. It might be a safer option to let this season play out and see how close (or far) they are from being a true contender in the NFC. If they make the trade and realize they need to upgrade several areas of the roster, they'll be in big trouble.
