NFL analyst says TE still Panthers' biggest roster hole even after Mitchell Evans pick
The Carolina Panthers kind of needed a tight end in the 2025 NFL draft. It wasn't the most pressing need, as wide receiver, edge rusher, and safety could have been considered bigger issues (and perhaps some other positions). Still, the duo of Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders was not the best depth chart possibility.
So, the Panthers spent a day-three pick on Mitchell Evans, a potential sleeper pick that could be very impactful in the Panthers offense. Despite that, they, according to Yardbarker's Sam Robinson, still need help at tight end.
"Is it possible 2024 fourth-rounder Ja'Tavion Sanders will solve this nagging Panthers need, one that has existed since Greg Olsen's foot trouble began to intervene in the late 2010s? Whiffing on Hayden Hurst, the Panthers have Tommy Tremble returning. He and Sanders, however, combined for only 576 receiving yards last season," Robinson wrote. "As Bryce Young has pried the door back open (after his early-season benching temporarily closed it ) on his Carolina starter career, the team did not see 2024 first-round receiver Xavier Legette show difference-making potential as a rookie. The jury remains out on Carolina's tight end room as well."
Everything he said is true. The Panthers' tight end room is not a known entity, as they have two picks on day three of the last two drafts and a four-year veteran with less than 800 career receiving yards. However, it still may not be the most pressing need on the roster. Safety and linebacker may still take the cake.
At safety, it's Trevon Moehrig, Demani Richardson, and Lathan Ransom. That's a free-agent acquisition, someone who would be low on the depth chart on virtually every other team, and a fourth-round pick.
At linebacker, it's Trevin Wallace, Josey Jewell, and Christian Rozeboom. Once again, not exactly a who's who. It seems that the Panthers still have some unfortunate holes on their roster either way, and tight end is certainly among them.
