NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers' Bryce Young
What a turnaround it has been for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. After being benched in favor of Andy Dalton earlier in the season, Young has emerged from the depths and has established himself as the Panthers' clear answer under center heading into 2025.
Young has been so impressive, as a matter of fact, that some are even revisiting the Young-C.J. Stroud debate that appeared to be a foregone conclusion after last season. Stroud had a historically great rookie campaign while Young struggled so mightily that many wondered if Carolina should actually begin searching for a new signal-caller.
But now, Young seems to be finding himself, and it has drawn considerable attention around the league.
As a matter of fact, an NFL executive has dropped a rather bold take on Young following his magnificent performance in the Panthers' Week 18 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
“(Young) looks more comfortable and is making better decisions, like the edge is off him,” the exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic.
There was certainly a boatload of pressure on Young heading into 2024, as he was the No. 1 overall pick the year prior and did not exactly have a strong showing in Year 1.
Things seemed to be taking a turn for the worse over the first couple of games of this season, when Young went without a touchdown pass and threw three interceptions before being benched.
However, the Alabama product regained his starting job in late October, and since then, he has totaled 15 passing touchdowns and six picks. He registered seven passing scores and no interceptions over his final three games and went 25-for-34 with 251 yards in the season finale.
The jury is obviously still out on Young, but there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is in a much better place now than he was at the beginning of the year.
