Insider: Eagles' former first-round pick should be of interest to Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have gone to painstaking lengths to improve the interior of their defensive line. When Derrick Brown went down last year, it was a nightmare, as the rest of the line was pretty awful. That shouldn't be the case now that the draft and free agency have come and gone.
But if the dreaded 2024 season proved anything, it's that you can never have too much help on the inside. To that end, there is a former first-round pick with the Philadelphia Eagles that NFL insider Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports said could be traded. If he is, the Panthers have been urged to pick up the phone.
NFL insider posits hypothetical Panthers trade for Jordan Davis
With all the extensions and signings the Philadelphia Eagles will have to do to their defense, it makes sense to save costs anywhere they can. That could mean trading Jordan Davis, a player with one year left on his deal and who is from Charlotte.
Anthony Palacios said that the Panthers probably aren't a playoff team this year, but they still need to add depth up front to ensure the defense isn't as porous as it was last year. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown are fine additions to Derrick Brown, but they still need more depth.
Davis would presumably come off the bench, which means he'd be valuable in keeping players fresh to avoid injuries or a starter if someone did get hurt. It is far from the worst idea for GM Dan Morgan, but it's also one that Carolina probably isn't looking at.
The Panthers still need linebacker depth, cornerback help, and a safety on defense, so an extra interior defensive lineman, which Carolina added three of this offseason, is probably a lot lower on the priority for them.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense