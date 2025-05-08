NFL insider boldly claims Panthers could pursue Pro Bowl RB
The Carolina Panthers answered their backfield questions with gusto this offseason. They had Jonathon Brooks out for the year, Miles Sanders making a lot of money, and free agent/draft options. They decided to cut Sanders, sign Rico Dowdle as the backup for one year, and even doubled down with a late selection of Trevor Etienne. They're good on running backs.
Najee Harris just signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite that, he's been reportedly put on the trade block after LA's first-round selection of Omarion Hampton out of UNC. Despite the Panthers not having a major need for RB, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes the former first-round pick could be an option.
The analyst argues that no one's taking the starting spot from Chuba Hubbard, but that Dowdle is only effective in certain and limited situations. The true workhorse backup, if there is such a thing, could be Harris in this scenario.
This ignores the selection of Etienne and is a little bit disrespectful to Dowdle. With the Dallas Cowboys, he was a 1,000-yard rusher and a solid starter. As a backup in Carolina, he will be more than fine. Etienne will spell him when necessary and provide depth and insurance, so Harris isn't needed whatsoever.
In fact, the Panthers probably don't need to worry about a running back for a very long time. Beyond 2025, Brooks, Hubbard, and Etienne are all under contract. Dowdle will come and go, but those three will be together until at least 2028 when Brooks' rookie deal ends.
