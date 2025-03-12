NFL pays underrated Panthers star performance-based bonus after breakout season
When the Carolina Panthers traded a backup linebacker for Mike Jackson, they probably didn't necessarily envision what was to come. Jackson eventually became the second cornerback behind Jaycee Horn and was, at least by some metrics (PFF rating, for example), as good or better than Horn.
It resulted in a two-year, $14.5 million deal to return to Carolina. His on-field performance also resulted in a nice bonus directly from the NFL. Every year, players get paid based on performance, and Jackson earned a substantial payday.
The NFL has this player performance program to give players a bonus if they have high snap counts and low salaries. In essence, it's when an unheralded player steps up and plays way more than expected but isn't really compensated as much for it due to a small contract. The league addresses the disparity.
Jackson, who was one of the most consistent and healthy defenders the Panthers had, ended up being a crucial part of the secondary, which was wholly unexpected. Originally brought in as the third or worse cornerback on a roughly $3 million contract, Jackson far exceeded expectations.
In fact, one could argue that he exceeded expectations more than all but two NFL players. The league paid out just two underrated stars more than Jackson, who earned $1.035 million. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones earned $1.06 million, and New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood got paid the most: $1.092 million.
Jackson essentially made a third of his contractual salary just because of how well he played. He will not really be up for the same performance-based bonus now that he's on a $7.25 million salary for the next two seasons.
