NFL trade proposal sends Panthers former DPOY in contract holdout with Steelers
Despite the Carolina Panthers adding two pass rushers in the draft and one in free agency, it's still very much a unit in need of some juice. DJ Wonnum and Pat Jones aren't top-tier edge rushers, and Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are total unknowns right now.
Plus, if you get the chance to add a former Defensive Player of the Year at such an important position, which also happens to be a need, you might want to look into it. So, with T.J. Watt embroiled in contract discussions and holding out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, Last Word on Sports analyst Anthony Palacios believes the Panthers should swoop in.
Palacios praised the additions they've made and said that the Panthers are "fine" in the pass-rushing department now, but after the departure of Jadeveon Clowney, they need someone to lean on to get to the quarterback. He also believes the addition of Watt could eventually change the culture in Carolina and make them a perennial winner.
On paper, this would be a terrific addition. However, the Panthers currently lack the funds for a mega extension for a superstar edge rusher, so he'd be as unhappy with Carolina as he is in Pittsburgh presently. They also need to extend Bryce Young eventually, so even clearing up space right now would be futile.
Additionally, Watt is a special talent that would necessitate a huge trade package. The Steelers wouldn't part with their former DPOY for nothing, even if he is going to walk in free agency. The Panthers would have a dominant edge, but they're in need of the multiple first-round picks they'd have to trade more right now.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Packers release superstar cornerback and the Panthers should pounce
Panthers-Cardinals trade proposal sends Zaven Collins to Carolina
NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for Carolina Panthers’ defense
Carolina Panthers 2025 offense gets well-below-average NFL ranking