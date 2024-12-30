NFL reveals official schedule for Panthers Week 18 matchup with Falcons
If you looked ahead at the NFL schedule for the Carolina Panthers, you undoubtedly noticed that the Week 18 regular season finale was TBD. Every other game had a Sunday date and a time slot since the Panthers weren't entrusted with any primetime showings.
This was true for a host of NFL teams, but the league has officially revealed the schedule for all those contests. This was done to make sure the good viewing slots, i.e. Sunday Night Football and the 4:00 window, had meaningful, playoff-rich matchups. Here's when the Panthers are going to play.
Here's when the Panthers finish up their regular season
To no one's surprise, the Panthers did not get flexed into a better time slot. They're still in the 1:00 EST window. They will play again on CBS, which is where their 48-14 blowout last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was held.
The Panthers are not one of the league's interesting teams, especially not in Week 18. With so few playoff spots up for grabs, the league wants those games to be seen by more audiences. The 1:00 window is reserved for the teams that aren't as interesting on a national scale.
The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina's opponent, are still in the hunt. A win and a loss by the Buccaneers gets the Falcons the NFC South title. That's virtually the only intrigue in a game between a 4-12 team and one that's 8-8.
The 4:25 game on CBS, for example, is Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos. Those two teams are much more interesting, as the Chiefs are the number one seed, and the nine-win Broncos could make the playoffs.
