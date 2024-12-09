NFL Week 15 odds: Sportsbooks finally see a potentially winnable game for the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been underdogs in virtually every single game they've played this year. Their wins have largely been of the upset variety. Recently, they've had a string of close losses to teams who are in totally different echelons than Carolina. Those performances have inspired the sportsbooks to finally predict a Panthers win in Week 15.
Panthers slightly favored in Week 15
The Carolina Panthers will host the Dallas Cowboys, who will play tonight, in Week 15. Neither team is particularly good, as the Cowboys have struggled with injuries this year. That said, the Panthers are home favorites by the thinnest of margins.
Carolina is -118 to win on the moneyline per DraftKings. Dallas is -102, so it's about as close as it gets in the modern NFL. The Panthers are one of the NFL's bad teams, but they've [layed well enough to warrant a home outing as the favorite. The oddsmakers just don't think they're that good this week.
To further illustrate how close the game is expected to be, the spread is Panthers -1. They're one-point favorites over the Cowboys right now, at -110. However, the Cowboys +1 spread is also -110. This game could go either way.
The over/under is currently 43.5, and the over and under are both -110. It could go either way, especially since these two teams do not boast high-octane offenses. They both have porous defenses, though, as they're two of three teams allowing more than 28 points per game. That number is down from 32 just a few weeks ago for Carolina, though.
